FCTA vows to sustain demolition, cleanup exercise in Abuja

Fresh from busting a hideout of bandits on Wednesday in Pasali, Kuje area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has explained why the ongoing demolition of illegal structures and holistic environmental Sanitation in Kuje Area Council won’t end soon, saying that illegalities there have become too alarming to be tolerated.

While the administration has insisted that all the demolition in Kuje followed due processes, it has urged the Area Council leadership to set up a multi-agencies task force to sustain the success achieved through the exercise.

This disclosure was made during a Stakeholders dialogue, organised by the office of the Senior Special Assistant to FCT Minister on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement, held to get feedback from both political and community elders in Kuje.

Speaking on the importance of ongoing exercise in Kuje, Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, said it was disheartening seeing that public roads were converted to illegal markets, while governments reserved lands while taken over for different purposes.

Attah noted that while FCT Administration has committed a lot of resources into the exercise, the Area Council management needs to put in place a mechanism to prevent unlawful people from jeopardising the huge success that has been recorded.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

He insisted that while indigenous people that have structures within the Kuje railway corridors will get a reprieve, non-indigenes who ignored warnings to buy land and build houses there, won’t be compensated.

He said: “The illegalities in Kuje cannot disappear swiftly. Those selling on the road have come to see the road as their property and not a place for all of us. Those who occupied the market parking space see it as a place for them and not for all of us.

“Those who are converting the rail corridor and selling it, see it as their own and not for all of us. Those who have forcefully removed the Area Council from the fruits market and sold it to individuals see the place for them and not for all of us.

“The FCTA is not coming to take any land from anyone in Kuje, the one FCTA will reclaim, is the rail corridor which belongs to everyone. The land that belongs to the people should be left for the council to develop, for the people.”

Earlier in his remarks, Dan Ayuba the Director of Administration in the Kuje Area Council, confirmed that the Council had initiated steps toward setting up a committee that will help to keep the level of sanity achieved.

Ayuba who also stated that the Council Chairman and other key officials were supportive of the ongoing exercise, also disclosed that plans had been perfected to relocate all the traders that were affected by the demolition.

Also speaking, the Deputy Director of the Department of Development Control, Isaiah Ukpannah called on Kuje Area Council management to always collaborate with the Urban and Regional Planning Department, as a measure to curtail illegalities.





Ukpannah also stated that the administration will not compensate anybody who refuses to adhere to rules to engage in any illegalities, especially building in unapproved places.

Running Mate Fallout: Wike’s Group Meets In Abuja To Plot Next Move

FCTA vows to sustain demolition, cleanup exercise in Abuja

Single Faith Ticket: Babachir Lawal, Dogara Divide APC NWC

FCTA vows to sustain demolition, cleanup exercise in Abuja