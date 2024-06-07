Popular Nollywood actresses Iyabo Ojo and Lizzy Anjorin have finally reconciled, ending their long-standing rivalry.

The social media feud had escalated to the point where Iyabo filed a defamatory lawsuit against Lizzy, seeking N500 million in damages.

Lizzy’s absence at the first court hearing in February 2024 led to court notices being pasted at her house.

In a recent development, the judge presiding over the case took on the role of mediator and successfully reconciled the two actresses.

Confirming the reconciliation to the press, Iyabo mentioned that the judge provided motherly advice, urging both women to stop fighting and cursing each other on social media and to embrace peace instead.

A video circulating online shows Iyabo and Lizzy smiling as they left the court together.

Lizzy’s husband approached Iyabo and gave her a peaceful hug, symbolising the newfound harmony.

Additionally, Lizzy’s lawyer provided an update, stating that both actresses are ready to make peace with each other.

