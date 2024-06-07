The Kebbi State Deputy Governor, Senator Umar Abubakar Tafida, has dismissed the insinuation by the main opposition party in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) about the non-transmission of executive power by the Governor to his Deputy whenever he travels out of the state.

Speaking at a press conference at his official lodge on Thursday evening in Birnin-Kebbi, the Deputy Governor, Senator Abubakar Umar Tafida, said the press statement issued by the opposition on power transmission is uncalled for, unnecessary and absolute nonsense as the party is trying to create a problem where it is none.

Senator Tafida said from day one of the present administration in Kebbi State, there was never a time this government operated on a power vacuum even for a day, adding that whenever the Governor is out of Kebbi State or the country for official engagements, he always entrust the day-to-day operations of administration of the state to his Deputy in accordance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He explained that there is a very good understanding and cordial working relationship between the Executive Governor and himself as his Deputy.

Senator Umar Tafida said both the Governor, Deputy Governor and Members of the Executive Council are very united and committed to moving the state forward for the betterment of the good people of Kebbi State.

