The Nigeria Police Force spokesman, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has issued a stern warning to drivers who abduct policemen and other law enforcement agents while they are performing their duties.

In a four-minute and 27-second video shared on the NPF X account on Friday, Adejobi addressed the alarming trend where drivers, rather than complying, choose to fight or drive off with law enforcement officers who have contravened their vehicles.

He emphasised that such actions are serious violations and carry the risk of severe sanctions.

Related Posts No Content Available

“Don’t abduct our officers. Don’t take them away. Follow them wherever they are taking you—most especially their bases, units, and offices,” Adejobi stated.

He underscored that under no circumstances should such behaviour become normalised.

Adejobi advised that drivers must obey law enforcement officers, regardless of whether they are being taken to a station or having their vehicles taken over.

He elaborated, “Now, we want to speak on this recent development we’ve been experiencing where our police officers and other law enforcement agents who contravene vehicles—they sit in the vehicle for the purpose of taking it to their offices—but we notice that these drivers always abduct them.

“They zoom off with them. They take these officers away. It is wrong. It is very, very wrong. Let us avoid certain things because we need to manage a situation like this.

“Once you have been contravened, please comply with them—not only the police but also other law enforcement agencies.”

He highlighted instances where officers from the Federal Road Safety Corps and state-owned traffic and road agencies were manhandled or abducted by drivers.

“We have seen cases where Federal Road Safety Corps officers contravene vehicles and drivers manhandle them.

“We’ve seen evident cases where state-owned traffic and road agencies contravene vehicles, and drivers beat them and/or take them away. This is not too good.”

Adejobi reiterated the necessity for compliance, “Once you have violated traffic law and your vehicle has been contravened, you are to follow them. You are to comply.

“You are obliged to obey the instructions of these law enforcement officers. Don’t abduct our officers. Don’t take them away. Follow them wherever they are taking you—most especially their bases, units, and offices.”

He also stressed the importance of making complaints through appropriate channels instead of taking the law into one’s own hands.

Adejobi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, continued, “And of course, if you notice you are not so comfortable with that—probably because they have gone beyond their boundaries and they have violated the standard operating procedures of their organisations—particularly operatives of the Nigeria Police Force—you have the number of all our (states) PROs.

“You have our social media platforms and handles at your fingertips. Reach out to us to complain, whatever the case may be,” he added.

Also, he spoke on the danger and possible accidents that such an act could portend, which he advised should be avoided.

He continued, “We have seen cases where police officers and the drivers are struggling with the wheels. We have seen cases where somebody carries law enforcement agents on the bonnet of the vehicle and zooms off with them as if he is a nobody.

“Let us respect them. I know respect is reciprocal. If you notice any of them misbehaving, whether from the police or other law enforcement agencies, please contact the mother agency. They are going to address your matter, but please don’t take the law into your hands.”

“Don’t embarrass these men in uniform. Don’t attack them. They are outside there to ensure there is proper and adequate maintenance of the law. If you manhandle them, it is a disgrace to our national endowment, heritage, and integrity.

“If you rubbish these people, you rubbish the Federal Republic of Nigeria because they are in uniform.

“And we want to appeal to you just so you know that if you do such a thing, it is a criminal offence. It is a disservice to this nation.

“Respect them. They will respect you. Once they contravene your vehicle, oblige with them. If you cannot settle it there, follow them to where they want to take you.

“Don’t abduct our security operatives. It is not proper. It is condemnable, and it is a punishable offence under the law,” he appealed.

Watch the full video below:

Have a splendid Friday! pic.twitter.com/qgrIJzXHNw — Nigeria Police Force (@PoliceNG) June 7, 2024

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js