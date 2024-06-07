After nearly a year of anticipation, the autopsy report for the late singer Promise Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, has been released.

The report, made public by TheCable on Friday morning, June 7, 2024, has since gone viral, igniting a flurry of reactions across social media.

The detailed autopsy revealed that samples of Mohbad’s gastric content, blood, bone marrow, liver, kidney, and lung were retrieved for toxicology tests.

Notably, the anatomical and pathological findings highlighted an injury on his right forearm and indicated that his body was exhumed with moderate to severe decomposition.

The report suggested that determining if a fatal anaphylactic shock had occurred would have been more straightforward had his blood samples been tested immediately post-mortem.

The report concluded that the precise cause of death could not be determined, though it suggested the possibility of a drug reaction given the post-mortem and toxicology results.

This revelation has elicited a spectrum of responses from Nigerians online. Sceptics have expressed their doubts and frustration over the delayed autopsy results.

A user, reflecting widespread disbelief, stated, “All these are lies. I don’t believe them. They actually want this case to be over. What a failed country.”

The protracted timeline for the autopsy’s release also drew criticism. One commenter questioned, “Why was the release of the autopsy so delayed?”

X (formerly Twitter) was abuzz with varied sentiments. @collins_39136 implored, “Make una leave this guy to rest in peace.”

Echoing a sense of resignation, @prince_Asquare7 wrote, “Make Dem sha go bury him. Nigeria failed him again. Parent failed him. Wife failed him. Even in-law failed him. Make Dem sha bury him.”

@Gideoneesings remarked, “Everybody knows that this boy don’t do drugs… Naija my country.”

Adding to the debate on substance use, @eminikingDG questioned, “Which drug exactly abeg… The one from the injection given by the nurse or he took meds when he wasn’t feeling well? Cos Mohbad already stopped smoking and drugs before he dropped his last album.”

Scepticism about the integrity of the autopsy was a recurring theme.

@TheFishMagnate tweeted, “All lies because they first said that Mohbad’s body got decayed and autopsy will not be possible.”

Similarly, @kuyekhaffy added, “Autopsy or no Autopsy, please go and bury the guy decently. He’s suffered enough.”

Doubts about the authenticity of the autopsy surfaced, with @Dr_lookingfly stating, “Which fake autopsy again? People that were supposed to conduct autopsy said they didn’t do it. They should allow this guy rest in peace since no one can get any clear cause of his death.”

@CokerDarlingto1 asked pointedly, “I thought they never conducted any autopsy? Just cooking up lies to soothe the public.”

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE