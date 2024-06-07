The autopsy conducted on the body of the late singer Mohbad has revealed potential insights into the cause of his death.

The autopsy, performed at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), was reported by TheCable Lifestyle on Thursday.

According to the report, various samples including the gastric content, blood, bone marrow, liver, kidney, and lung of Mohbad, were collected for toxicology testing.

The anatomical and pathological findings indicated that Mohbad had an injury on his right forearm and that his body showed moderate to severe decomposition when exhumed.

The autopsy findings stated that there were “no significant gross findings” that could directly explain the cause of the singer’s death.

However, the toxicology results did reveal the presence of Diphenhydramine, an anti-histamine.

The concentration of this substance, while present, was not within a fatal or lethal range.

Anti-histamines are typically used to treat allergy symptoms and various other conditions such as stomach problems, colds, and anxiety.

The report concluded that the precise cause of death could not be determined, though it suggested the possibility of a drug reaction given the post-mortem and toxicology results.

The report also noted the condition of the body, which had not undergone autopsy or embalming before its initial burial, and was exhumed on September 21, 2023, eight days after burial.

“It is noteworthy that the body neither had an autopsy nor embalmed prior to interment on the second day,” the report stated.

“Following the Order for Exhumation, the body was exhumed on 21/09/2023 (8 days after the burial). Autopsy revealed moderate to marked decomposition of organs.

“Apart from the superficial injury on the right forearm, no significant gross finding could be attributed to death.”

“Against this background, samples were taken for toxicology. This is to determine if there was any anaphylactic reaction, substances of abuse, overdosage or common household poisoning.

“Toxicology revealed positive findings of Diphenhydramine, an anti-histamine; however, this concentration was not in a fatal or lethal range. The other analytics were unremarkable.

“In determining fatal anaphylactic shock, blood sample needs to be taken as quickly as possible.

“Unfortunately, this was prevented or made impossible by the burial of the deceased on the second day. In the light of the foregoing, cause of death could not be ascertained.

“However, the possibility of a fatal anaphylactic shock (drug reaction) could be considered in view of the absence of any significant post mortem and toxicology findings.”

Earlier, following an exhumation order, an autopsy revealed moderate to marked decomposition of organs. Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Wahab Shittu, stated that the pathologist, in his submission at the Coroner Inquest, mentioned that the body had already decomposed by the time the test was conducted. Therefore, the cause of death could not be determined.

The pathologist also indicated that the death might be attributed to a reaction to certain drugs administered before Mohbad’s death.

However, he qualified this by stating that it was unclear whether these drugs actually caused the death.

Mohbad, aged 27, died on September 12, 2023, with the circumstances surrounding his death sparking controversy on social media.

A former signee of Marlian Music, owned by Naira Marley, Mohbad, left the label in February 2022. Following his death, the Lagos State Police Command inaugurated a 13-man special investigation team to probe the incident.

His death also led to the arrest of Naira Marley and controversial Lagos socialite Balogun Eletu, also known as Sam Larry, among others.

