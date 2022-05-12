Uzodimma directs all appointees with political ambitions to resign

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, has directed all appointees in his administration vying for elective offices to resign.

The Governor gave the order on Thursday during the state expanded executives meeting at the Imo State Government House, Owerri.

He further directed that such appointees should tender their resignation letters on or before Monday, May 16

