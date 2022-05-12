NSCDC arrests Kwarapoly student for allegedly stealing girlfriend’s money, gold

Kwara State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a student of the state-owned polytechnic, Taoheed Garba, 21 for allegedly stealing his girlfriend’s money and gold chain.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the suspect was arrested on May 11, 2022 based on the report of allegation, filed by one Simiat Adebayo, his supposed girlfriend.

According to the public relations officer (PRO) of the corps’ command, Mr. Babawale Afolabi, the complainant reported the case on May 9, 2022 on how Garba allegedly stole her money, a sum of N341, 000 from her bank account and later stole her gold chain, worth N250, 000.

He said that the suspect withdrew the money from the girlfriend’s phone on two occasions, without any trace, until the complainant requested for her statement of account from her bank.

The NSCDC spokesperson said that the suspect sold the complainant’s gold chain for N105,000 to unknown buyer at one of the markets in the metropolis.

He also said that the suspect allegedly beat the complainant when she confronted him for stealing her money and gold, which made the complainant to make a report leading to his arrest.





Taoheed admitted to have stolen the sum of money and gold, but denied beating the girlfriend.

“I actually stole the money from her account because of my need for money to enrol in School of Aviation after my Higher National Diploma (HND) in the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin.

“I was later asked to pay more money and also wanted to buy some equipment for my barbing business, so I had to steal her gold and raise more money.

“The other issue of beating her is a lie. I love her so much and can never beat her for any reason. She made up the bruises on her body with makeup that she uses for her face,” he said.

The state commandant, Mr. Makinde Ayinla, who frowned at the act, warned students to be careful with their relationship with opposite sex, saying that they should be security conscious.

Ayinla assured that the suspect would be taken to court soon and be prosecuted accordingly.