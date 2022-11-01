US security alert needless, no cause for alarm —NSA

Against the backdrop of security alerts issued by Western countries led by the United States on what they fear was the impending terrorist attack in Abuja, the Federal Government, on Monday, reassured that there is no cause for alarm as citizens are not imperilled in the nation’s capital.

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (retd) gave this position after the emergency meeting of the National Security Council summoned by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Abuja.

Briefing correspondents on the outcome of the meeting, the NSA, who was joined by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema; the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Lucky Irabor, and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufai Abubakar, said the panic that trailed the US terror alert, addressed to its citizens in Nigeria, was needless.

He said the hype and the sense of insecurity it created were unfounded, urging Nigerians and other residents to go about their businesses without any sense of apprehension.

Monguno added that the armed forces, security and intelligence agencies will not relent in their duty to ensure that all Nigerians are safe in every part of the country.

Those in the meeting include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari; the Minister of Defense, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd); Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed Maigari Dingyadi.

Also present were the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, and the Chief of Defense Intelligence, Major-General Samuel Adebayo.

More details to come later…

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE