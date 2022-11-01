Buhari leaves for UK on medical check-up

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to leave for London Monday for a medical check-up.

His Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, announced this in a tweet on his verified personal handle earlier in the day.

He said the President will return to the country the second week of November.

The President had cancelled his planned inauguration of the new Technology and Innovation complex of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) to preside over an emergency meeting of the National Security Council.

However, he travelled to Owerri, Imo State to flag off the Conference and Retreat for Senior Police Officers before departure for Europe on Monday.

