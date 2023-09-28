European Commission, President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Charles Michel would travel to Washington in October for a summit between the EU and the US.

U.S. President Joe Biden is looking forward to welcoming the two European senior officials to the White House on Oct. 20, the White House announced in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, the meeting would focus on close cooperation between the U.S. and the EU.

It will include our shared commitment to support Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty and imposes costs on Russia for its aggression.

It also said the U.S. and EU efforts to accelerate the global clean energy economy are to be advanced.

Cooperation on critical and emerging technologies, including digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence, are also on the agenda, the statement added.

The event would be the second summit between the U.S. and the EU since Biden took office.

The first such meeting was held in Brussels in June 2021.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NLC, TUC declare indefinite strike action October 3

A joint press briefing by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) on Tuesday declared an indefinite strike action across Nigeria, starting from Tuesday, October 3, 2023….

Mohbad was brought in dead — Lagos hospital breaks silence

Perez Medcare Hospital, Lagos, where late Nigerian rapper Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, a.k.a Mohbad, was taken to in his last moments, has broken the silence over his death..…..

Alleged misconduct: Court stops impeachment of Ondo deputy governor

A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, restrained the Ondo State House of Assembly from impeaching the Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, over alleged gross misconduct….….…

Abducted Zamfara Students: We’re not negotiating with terrorists — FG

The Federal Government on Tuesday dismissed the claim by Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State that it was negotiating with the Terrorists to secure the release of the abducted students of the Federal University of Gusau and others, describing it as false, insisting that it was rather working assiduously round the clock to ensure that the abducted students and others return home unhurt.….……

Shaibu locked out from Government House

The fight between Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and his Deputy, Comrade Philip Shaibu, on Monday, took another twist as the deputy governor was prevented from entering the State Government House, apparently on the order of Obaseki.....…