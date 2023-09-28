No fewer than 500 members of the Pyata community in the Bosso Local Government Area of Niger State have benefited from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) third-quarter free health initiative for 500 rural dwellers (HIRD) launched in the state.

The NYSC State Coordinator in Niger State, Mrs Abdulwahab Alidat, stated this during the flag-off of the initiative at Pyata, Shata community in Bosso Local Government Area.

The health initiative aims to provide free medical care for people in rural communities.

She said the health initiative was approved by the Director General of NYSC, Brig. Gen Yushau Ahmed, to offer free medical consultation, counsel, diagnosis, treatment, and free drugs for people in the hinterlands.

“The programme is conducted every quarter of the year in some communities, and corps medical personnel are used to reach out to members of the community,” she said.

Alidat commended the large turnout of members of the community and appealed to them to avail themselves of the programme and communicate their health challenges to the corps medical personnel for proper treatment.

According to her, any medical case that needs referral will be directed to a higher health facility for adequate medical treatment.

In his remarks, the District Head of Pyata, Alhaji Ibrahim Umaru, appreciated NYSC for the health initiative aimed at providing free healthcare services to members of the community.

Similarly, the Chairman of Bosso Local Government Council, Hajiya Ladidi Bawa, appreciated the Director General of NYSC for considering the community and the council as beneficiaries of the health initiative.

Bawa, who was represented by the Secretary of Bosso Local Government Council, Alhaji Danlami Maiungwa Nagau, said the council would continue to collaborate with any organisation interested in bringing its activities to benefit and develop the council.

Part of the activities during the health initiative included sensitization to members of the community on malaria prevention and treatment by corps Dr Anietie Ime-Etuk.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Mohbad’s procession: Why we fired tear gas at Lekki Tollgate — Lagos Police

Lagos Police Command has revealed reason for firing canisters at some residents at Lekki Tollgate who stormed…

FCTA revokes Peter Obi, 164 others’ lands

High-profile individuals, including the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and former…

Why eating two bitter kolanuts daily is beneficial for men — Study

Researchers, in a new study, said bitter kola because of its kolaviron content can protect against…

10 big lies told by Tinubu-led administration — Atiku’s Spokesman, Shaibu

Following claims made by the presidency in recent times that were later found to be inaccurate, Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on…

#BBNaijaAllStars: I got betrayed by my team, they sold my votes — Whitemoney

Whitemoney, a former BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has shared insights into the challenges he faced during…

Why Tinubu must sack his US lawyer

When Chief Obafemi Awolowo died in 1987, amid a deluge of musical tributes in his honour, a line among…