The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) will commence an indefinite strike action across the country on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, in protest against the federal government’s delay in providing palliatives to cushion the economic hardship resulting from the fuel subsidy removal.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, NLC and TUC Presidents, Comrade Joe Ajaero and Comrade Festus Osifo, stated, “The National Executive Councils (NEC) of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) in their respective meetings deeply analysed the current situation in the country, taking into account the extensive hardships and deprivation afflicting our citizens across all states of the federation.

They unanimously condemned the apparent conscious lethargy and tardiness in addressing the consequences of the petrol price hike on Nigerians.

“The councils deliberated on the continued refusal of the federal government to engage in meaningful and constructive dialogue within the ambits of good faith, given the 21-day ultimatum, the subsequent successful 2-day nationwide warning strike on the 5th and 6th of September, and other meetings that were supposed to demonstrate the preparedness of Nigerian workers to proceed with their decision to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike if their demands were not met.

“To this end, the NLC and TUC NEC-in-session observed that there is no disagreement between Labour and Government regarding the massive suffering, impoverishment, and hunger in the country due to the hike in the price of gasoline, demanding an urgent need for remedial action.

“The government has completely abdicated this responsibility and has shown gross unwillingness to act, leaving the Nigerian people and workers in excruciating poverty and affliction.

“The federal government has continued to grandstand and thwart all avenues for peaceful dialogue with organised labour on ways to alleviate the hardship experienced by Nigerians due to the unconscionable hike in the price of petrol (PMS).

The government has not substantially met the demands of Nigerian workers and people, as previously advocated in our mutually agreed roadmap to salvage the economy and protect workers and Nigerians from monumental hardship.

“The grace period given by the two labour centres having expired, trade unions continue to face severe threats from the state through the brutal and suppressive power of the police and government.

The National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) continues to be illegally occupied by the government through the instrumentality of the police, who have assumed the leadership of NURTW.

The Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) continues to be illegally occupied by the Lagos state government, in total disregard of the courts and statutes.





“That the state, within the life of the ultimatum via the police, has caused loss of lives and properties with untold injuries on Nigerian workers who were on their way to return to their union’s national headquarters in Abuja.

The state has continued to blackmail and sponsor a serious campaign of calumny against trade union leaders on social media using its financial and coercive powers instead of making efforts to alleviate the burden on the masses.

“Consequently, the NLC and TUC NEC-in-Session resolved as follows: to, in the spirit of the Independence Day celebration, demonstrate our resolve for a truly independent Nigeria to take our destinies into our own hands and rescue our nation.

To embark on an indefinite and total shutdown of the nation beginning at zero hours on Tuesday, the 3rd day of October 2023.

“To direct all workers in Nigeria to withdraw their services from their respective workplaces commencing on October 3rd.

To direct all affiliates and state councils to immediately start mobilising accordingly for action, organising street protests and rallies until the government responds positively to our demands.

To encourage all patriotic Nigerians to join hands across the nation to assist this government in putting the people back at the centre of its policies and programmes.

