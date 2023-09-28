On Thursday, the ex-chairman of the Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, Mr Wale Adedayo, regained freedom after perfecting all bail conditions.

The Nigerian Tribune recalled that Adedayo was remanded on Monday at the Ibara Correctional Centre, Abeokuta.

He was picked up for interrogation by the operatives of the Nigeria Police Ogun Command on Sunday evening at his Ijebu Ife home.

The erstwhile chairman was arraigned before Magistrate Adejoke Araba on a two-count charge.

The charge reads, “That you, Hon. Wale Adedayo, on August 27, 2023, at Abeokuta in the Abeokuta Magisterial District, unlawfully published a circular to the public, a letter addressed to the former Governor of Ogun State and Elder Stateman, Aremo Olusegun Osoba’m’, in which you accused the present Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun’m’ in which you ”knew was a false allegation and likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, knowing or having reason to believe that such a statement is a rumour, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 59 (1) of Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State, 2006.

“That you Hon. Wale Adedayo ‘m’ on the same date and place in the aforesaid Magisterial District did unlawfully publish a circular to the public, a letter addressed to the former Governor of Ogun State and Elder Stateman, Aremo Olusegun Osoba ‘m’ in which you accused the present Governor of Ogun State; Prince Dapo Abiodun ‘m’ hijacking Local Government funds (10%) of the State Internally Generated Revenue which the Constitution stipulate should go to the local governments since May 2019 which you knew was a false allegation and likely to injure the reputation of the Governor by exposing him to hatred, contempt or ridicule or to damage him in the discharge of his office and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 375 of Criminal Code Laws of Ogun State 2006.”

He (Adedayo) pleaded not guilty to the two charges.

The Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi, had written a petition dated August 31, 2023, against Adedayo on “deliberate circulation of falsehood reports to the government, threat to life, and interference with the exercise of executive function.”

The Magistrate, in her ruling, adjourned till October 20 for trial in the matter.

