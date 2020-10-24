UPDATE: Senators’ properties, monarch’s palace, others vandalised, looted in Osun

The residence and farm of Senator Lere Oriolowo representing Osun West Senatorial district was this afternoon looted by angry fierce-looking militant youths.

In his house, valuable items worth millions of naira were carted away while life chickens, pigs, crates of eggs, bags of rice and other food items were made away with by the youths from his farm.

Also, a residence of a front line monarch in the state said to have been invaded by the hoodlums who threw decorum into the wind.

Eyewitness account revealed that the monarch, Oba Rauf Olayiwola Adedeji, the Akinrun if Ikirun residence was attacked in Ikirun and valuable items worth millions of naira including brand new motorcycles, grinding machines an others were carted away while a part of his house said to have been set ablaze.

The monarch, however, said to be lucky as he was not around when the invaders stormed his residence. Osun state APC party Secretariat located along Gbongan-/Ibadan road, Omoluwabi Garment factory belonging to the former governor of the state. Rauf Aregbesola, constituency office of the current serving senator representing Osun West in the National Assembly. Senator Basiru Ajibola, Office of the Health Insurance scheme in Osogbo and Constituency office of Hon. Yinusa Akintunde Amobi representing Olaoluewa, Ayedire and Iwo federal constituency in the lower chamber in Iwo were also vandalized.

The campaign office of the former deputy governor in the state, Mrs Laoye Tomori was not spared in the invasion while other places looted were the Orolu local government, Ifon- Osun, Irepodun local government, Ilobu, Olorunda local government, Osogbo, Ifelodun local government, Ikirun while Iwo local government apart from being looted was also set ablaze by the youths.

Also, the Leventis Foundation Nigeria Agricultural Training Schools located in Ilesa, Osun State is under attack as hoodlums looted the farm after gaining entrance into the premises of the farm.

More Details later…

