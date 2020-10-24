Inciting videos: Disregard ethnic, religious jingoists, Sanwo-Olu urges Lagosians

Lagos State government has urged Lagosians to disregard some videos on social media and the online space, creating tension and encouraging ethnic conflicts, saying they were the tools of anarchists, whose plan was to create hatred and divisiveness for which Lagos is not known.

The state government, while assuring that the state government would continue to protect lives and property, warned purveyors of fake news and inciting message to stop their evil enterprise or face the legal consequences of their destructive actions.

“Our dear State will go through this with the resilience for which we are known and come out stronger,” it vowed.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the appeal in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso.

The governor, while saying the attention of the state government was drawn to such videos, declared that inciting videos of this nature was not what the state needed now, following the loss of lives and destruction that fake news, misinformation and unfounded rumours had triggered in the past few days.

"The attention of the Lagos State government has been drawn to videos in social media and the online space, creating tension and encouraging ethnic conflicts.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged Lagosians to disregard the videos, which are the tools of anarchists, whose plan is to create hatred and divisiveness for which Lagos is not known.

"Inciting videos of this nature are not what our land needs now, following the loss of lives and destruction that fake news, misinformation and unfounded rumours have triggered in our dear state in the last couple of days," Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor, while further urging Lagosians to disregard the calls of ethnic and religious jingoists as well as agents of destruction who he said were on a mission to destroy the state by pitching them against one another for yet to be ascertained reasons, declared that this was a very critical moment for them as a people to stand together and remain circumspect as “the brewery of falsehood is unrelenting in its mission.”

According to him, Lagos State is the melting point of various cultures, tribes and religions across Nigeria, saying the indigenes had co-existed harmoniously for ages and would continue to live together peacefully.

Sanwo-Olu, who lamented that the sad incident of the past few days affected everyone who lives, trades or works in Lagos, regardless of their tribe, culture, race and religion, asserted that this was a time for all to empathise with one another and not listen to purveyors of evil messages, especially on social media.

The sad incident of the past few days affected everyone who lives, trades or works in Lagos, regardless of their tribe, culture, race and religion. This is a time for all to empathise with one another and not listen to purveyors of evil messages, especially on social media.

