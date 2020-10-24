Police arrest looters in Kwara

Kwara State Police command has said that it has arrested some of the hoodlums that took part in the looting of public and private property, adding that efforts are on to arrest those on the run.

Speaking while adressing a joint press briefing alongside other service commanders at the police headquarters in Ilorin on Saturday, the state commisioner of Police Kayode Egbetokun said that all criminal elements arrested for looting public properties as well as disposesing innocent citizens of their valuables will be made to face the consequences of their actions.

He said the command had after receiving an intelligent report on the planned attack by the hoodlums, drafted men of the force to strategic locations to prevent the happenings.

Egbetokun explained that the hoodlums, who are not part of those who took part in the peaceful #ENDSARS” protest, stormed the Cargo Terminal at the Ilorin International Airport in their thousands where some palliative items were kept and emptied it.

He said the criminal act did not stop at that as the hoodlums headed to Agro-Mall , Shopprite, and other private places and looted them.

The police Commisssioner said the hoodlums are the only one on the streets dispossessing passersby of their valuables.

He urged parents to warn their children on the consequences of criminal act.

Egbetokun appealed to the residents of the state to remain indoors while the period of the curfew lasted.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE