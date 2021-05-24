[UPDATE] Anambra attack: Seven INEC vehicles, collation centre, 50 generating sets burnt

The Anambra State police commissioner, Mr Chris Owolabi, on Monday, said no casualty was recorded on their part, during Sunday evening attacks by gunmen at Police B’ Division and INEC headquarters Awka, Anambra State.

Owolabi, who led journalists to inspect the affected facility said the police registered over 95 per cent success in combating the attackers.

Tribune Online had earlier reported that three Hilux vans used by the attackers were abandoned after police operatives matched them with greater firepower around the B Division, Alex Ekwueme Square and INEC State headquarters.

The CP while addressing journalists at the INEC headquarters, said: “The hoodlums first went to “B” division police station and were repelled, then they came to INEC and our men repelled them again.

“I can tell you that we recorded about 95 per cent success. There were no casualties on the part of the police. I want to appeal to journalists to report carefully because we read where people reporter that scores of policemen were killed.

“Since last night, we have been moving from hospital to hospital, because we are sure some of the attackers escaped with a serious wound. We are appealing to hospital management across the state to help us track them.

“I want to plead with Anambra people to go about their legal activities.”

He said the investigation is still ongoing.

Tribune Online also gathered that eight riffles consisting of AK 47 and pump-action were recovered from the attackers, including live ammunition and items of clothing. charms and berets.

The State Resident Electorate Commissioner, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, in his reaction, said the final check has confirmed that a total of seven Toyota Hilux vans belonging to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were burnt down in Sunday night attack on their facility.

He said the commission’s collation centre and store containing over 50 generating sets and other equipment were also burnt down.

