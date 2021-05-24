OSPOLY rector reiterates commitment to vocational training

The rector, Osun State Polytechnic, Iree, Dr Woye Olaniran, has reiterated his commitment to ensuring that all students who pass through the institution acquire basic training in vocational and technical education.

This he said would enable them to become entrepreneurs and employers of labour after their graduation.

Dr Olaniran stated this in his address during the matriculation ceremony for the newly admitted students for the 2020/2021 academic session of the institution.

He declared that the polytechnic has the necessary equipment at its Entrepreneurship Centre that can equip the students adequately for any of the technical trades and vocations available in the polytechnic.

He listed barbing, woodwork, photography and videography and many others as the available trades in the institution.

The rector also charged the students to be law-abiding and shun all forms of anti-social behaviours that could abort their visions in life.

He stressed that the polytechnic has zero tolerance for cultism, examination malpractice, cultism, hooliganism and other vices.

The matriculation oath was administered on the new students by the institution’s registrar, Mr Bashiru Salawu.

The rector used the medium to appreciate the state governor, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, for his kind support for the institution.

