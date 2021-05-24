Beware of second wave of militancy in Niger Delta, Mulade warns FG

Environmental rights advocate, Comrade Mulade Sheriff, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to work extra hard to avert a possible second wave of activities of aggrieved militants in the Niger Delta.

Mulade, who’s the National Coordinator of the Center for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ) with offices in Warri, Delta State and major cities across the country, including FCT, Abuja, expressed concerns over the high level of insecurity in the country.

Addressing journalists in Warri on Monday, he urged the Federal Government to take urgent steps towards curbing the rising spate of insecurity ravaging the nation.

He said the fragile security situation has led to an increase in poverty and hunger, appealing to President Buhari to adopt proactive measures to reduce unemployment and mitigate the prevailing economic downturn in the country.

Comrade Mulade, who’s an Ijaw-Gbaramatu chief, while reacting to the reported threats of possible resumption of militancy, said failure to address the fundamental issues in the region might lead to another round of militancy which, he warned, could be extremely disastrous to the nation’s economy, as many aggrieved people are looking for avenues to vent their anger.

He emphasized that the prevailing harsh economic situation in the region and in the country requires a very pragmatic approach to deal with it, stressing the need to put measures in place to eradicate poverty in the land.

He, however, appealed to Nigerians to still exercise more patience with President Buhari and the Federal Government as they continue to find the best ways around the nation’s security challenges.

The peace ambassador, who prayed for the repose of the souls of late Army Chief of Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other military personnel, who perished in an ill-fated air crash late Friday, implored Nigerians to give maximum support to the government in terms of sharing accurate and timely information with relevant authorities so as to overcome the security problems.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Beware of second wave of militancy in Niger Delta, Mulade warns FG ; Beware of second wave of militancy in Niger Delta, Mulade warns FG ; Beware of second wave of militancy in Niger Delta, Mulade warns FG ; Beware of second wave of militancy in Niger Delta, Mulade warns FG.