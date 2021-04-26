Fake website asking N-Power candidates to verify if they have been shortlisted for N30,700 grant

CLAIM: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify if they have been shortlisted to receive ₦30,700 Batch C grant

VERDICT: FALSE. Registration can make you lose your WhatsApp account to scammers.

FULL TEXT: A viral post on WhatsApp is asking N-Power candidates to verify the status of their application and see if they have been shortlisted for the batch C cash grant.

The message titled: “*N-Power Begins Shortlisting Candidates For Batch C* Check if You have been shortlisted to receive ₦30,700 In The NPOWER Batch C FUND GRANT. Click https://bit.ly/N-Power-Grants.”

This post tends to direct candidates to this website using a shortened URL https://bit.ly/N-Power-Grants which further directs to https://npower.fmhds.gov.ng.claimlt.online/#1619458787892, made from a string of alphanumeric characters that contain N-Power keywords.

After clicking the website, one will see a convincing N-power logo with “Batch C 2021 shortlisted candidates” underneath, a cloned Facebook post which shows beneficiaries of the N30,700 cash grant testifying on how real the project is and also information that reads “Check if you have been selected for NPOWER TRUST FUNDS GRANT.”

VERIFICATION: Tribune Online accessed the website, clicked on the ‘check’ prompt. A message showing “you have been selected” automatically popped up and directed Tribune Online to a form where the imputation of account number and banker was required.

Tribune Online registered using a fake bank and account number in order to access the other pages of the form.

The second page showed that the candidates have to complete three steps; the first is connecting to the server which automatically shows 100 per cent, the second step is checking your bank account which also automatically shows 100 per cent and a third step asking you to send the information to 12 friends or groups on WhatsApp.

The step reads: “Congratulations, you are listed to receive a cash prize of ₦ 30,700 free! How to earn your cash prize?

To get the ₦ 30,700 Cash Price, First, click the green button “WHATSAPP” and send this information to 12 friends or groups on WhatsApp! After sending the message, you will go to the next step where you will be able to get the money sent to your Account in 2 minutes.”

Tribune Online clicked on WhatsApp and it automatically asks you to open your app.

Further checks on N-power revealed that their official website http://npower.gov.ng and not https://npower.fmhds.gov.ng.claimlt.online/#1619458787892.

Though the original website was not accessible at the time of filing this report, checks by Tribune Online on the official N-Power Twitter account showed that information on the Batch C 2021 shortlisted candidates can only be accessed through https://nasims.gov.ng/.

This official website showed that the application for Batch C has closed and successful applicants will get mail with no information on a cask grant.

“All N-Power batch-c applicants are expected to update their profile and take the test for possible shortlisting to the next stage of the N-Power application process. Please note that all successful candidates will be sent a mail and given directions on the next stage,” information on the website reads.

CONCLUSION: Based on findings, information on the N-power Batch C 2021 cash grant using this website is false.

