As activities of yet to be identified gunmen suspected to be kidnappers continue unabated in Ningi LGA of Bauchi State, not fewer than 4 people have been kidnapped while one person was injured in the area.

Reports have it that the gunmen attacked Gamji village where they went away with a businessman named Daniel demanding for ransom.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the village at about 8:40pm on Friday, shooting sporadically to scare people away which enabled them to get to Daniel, an Ibo Man who was believed to be their target.

The issues of kidnapping people in the area is becoming terrifying in recent times while efforts of government and other concerned authorities have not yet checked the trends that has subjected residents to palpable fears.

In the passing week, the gunmen kidnapped one Yahaya, a 45 year old man in Tabla village demanding for the sum of N10m as ransom before he will be released.

Also, last week Saturday, the gunmen attacked and invaded 3 villages of Kuluki, Ruwan Dinya and Shande where they went away with a 55 year old businessman, Alh Muhammadu Kazami.

They also invaded Kuluki village shooting sporadically, destroyed motorcycles and broke into people’s shops from where they proceeded to Ruwan Dinya village where they abducted one person, Bala El-B, 40 Years old and shot and wounded one boy, Abubakar Garba who is currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Birnin Kudu in Jigawa.

Unconfirmed report has it that so far, the kidnappers have collected the sum of N50m as ransom from families of kidnapped victims to secure their releases all within one week.

The affected communities are lamenting that government and other concerned authorities have neglected and left them to their fate stressing that the criminal activities are on the rise unabated in the area.

They are demanding action from the government in order to save them from the hands of the marauders who are making life miserable for them.

As of the time of filling this report, the State Police Command has not responded to enquiries made about the crimes as the PPRO did not respond to sms and Whatsapp messages sent to his mobile phone number.





