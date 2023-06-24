The leadership of the Labour Party across divides have wished the National Chairman of the Party, Barr. Julius Abure, in good health as he clocks his 52nd Birthday.

The Party in two separate statements signed by the suspended National Publicity Secretary and the Ag. National Publicity Secretary, Dr Abayomi Arabambi and Obiora Ifoh congratulated the comrade Abure described him as an achiever and possible candidate of the prison where convicted.

Ag. Publicity Secretary, Pastor Obiorah Ifoh said Abure at 52 has a lot going for him after securing 35 members of the lower house at the national assembly and eight others in the Senate, the Labour Leader deserved to be celebrated.

Ifoh said: “The Labour Party is very proud of your achievements and we celebrate Barrister Abure on this special occasion and pray to the Almighty God to grant him many more years in wisdom, good health and sound mind.”

However, the Lamidi Apapa led National Working Committee of the Labour Party in statement signed by Dr Abayomi Arabambi said while it was the wish of all to pray good health for the restrained National Chairman of the Labour Party, Comrade, Julius Abure, he would need the good health to sustain him face the charges of forgery and impersonation levied against him.

“Happy Birthday to the embattled and restrained former National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure,” Arabambi stated in the statement.

