UNIZIK grants amnesty to overstayed students

Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Awka, Anambra State, has granted amnesty to students who have overstayed in the university.

The disclosure was made by the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Carol Arinze-Umobi, on Friday, 3rd October 2025, during the 238th meeting of the Senate held at the Faculty of Social Sciences auditorium.

Prof. Arinze-Umobi stated that the retinue of appeal letters from overstayed students necessitated the move, which she deemed fit to present on the floor of the Senate for approval. The Acting Vice-Chancellor informed that the period for the amnesty covers two academic sessions — the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 sessions — while admonishing the concerned students to fully utilise the opportunity to address their academic challenges.

Prof. Arinze-Umobi also said the university had carried out several academic activities and achieved notable milestones under her watch in recent months. Among these is the selection of UNIZIK as one of the three universities in each of the six geopolitical zones for the sponsorship of postgraduate students via the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund).

The Professor of Law further disclosed that fourteen panels comprising forty-two members recently visited the university for resource verification towards the establishment of twenty-three new academic programmes.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor also commended members of the UNIZIK community for ensuring peace and stability on campus.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE