Anambra: Enforcement of tinted permit not meant to punish road users — Police

The Anambra State Police Command has informed the general public, especially residents of the state, that the ongoing enforcement of tinted glass permits is not intended to punish road users but to ensure compliance in the overall interest of public safety.

This was contained in a statement signed and made available to journalists in Awka on Sunday by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga.

According to Ikenga, “Security intelligence has revealed that some criminal elements exploit vehicles with unauthorised tinted glasses to beat security checkpoints, conceal their identity, and carry out crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping, and attacks on innocent residents in the state.

“In view of this, the Command emphasises that the enforcement exercise is aimed at curbing criminal activities, enhancing visibility for security checks, and safeguarding law-abiding citizens.”

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Ikioye Orutugu, therefore appealed to motorists and the general public to cooperate with police officers, stressing that the measure is purely a security strategy designed to make Anambra State safer for all.

“For ease of protocol, the public is hereby advised to kindly follow the link below: https://possap.gov.ng for tinted vehicle registration. The portal is safe, easy to use, and self-guided,” the statement added.

