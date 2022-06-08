Union warns shipping companies over poor workers’ welfare

The Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has warned shipping companies operating in Nigeria to stop hiding under the guise of COVID-19 to deny workers of their welfare packages. President General of the MWUN, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, stated this recently in Lagos.

He gave the warning at the maiden seminar/award presentation organised by the Shipping Branch Women Wing of the Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN)

Adeyanju, in his opening remark, challenged the employers to make sure that what belongs to workers are given to them as at when due.

Adeyanju lamented that workers in the sector were ill-treated, saying some employees in shipping companies have been stagnated at a level for eight to 10 years without promotion.

As a result, he said the union had renewed its suspended ultimatum for the shipping companies to negotiate a new working condition for workers.

While inviting them for negotiation, he stated that the usual five or two per cent annual increment given by shipping companies in their Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) is no longer acceptable.





“I challenge the Shipping Association of Nigeria (SAN) to give what is due to the workers. We will go out there to make sure that the rights of workers are given to them

“They believe impunity is the order of the day in shipping where a worker will be in one position for eight to 10 years. The union is using this medium to say we have renewed our ultimatum. They should call us. Retirement in shipping is like a death sentence.

“Somebody is putting 40 years into service in Nigeria and the take home is nothing to write home about. Our lives must not be mortgaged by some employers who have no respect for workers. The welfare of the workers should be improved upon.

“We are not going to accept a five per cent increase or two per cent anymore because it is a virus. The two or five per cent is not encouraging the workers. You should be talking about 40 per cent. Enough is enough.

“This is an opportunity to re-emphasise our call for condition of service in the shipping subsector where their remuneration is not well encouraged. I want to commend the president of shipping who has made sure that CBA for shipping workers is done every year.”

He also used the occasion to commend women for taking their right of place in the male dominated maritime industry.

“Without women, this country won’t be where she is today because they have contributed a lot to its development

“Maritime has been a male dominated industry for a long time. Women’s diligence and efficiency is giving them the avenue to take up top positions in the industry. I want to appreciate the women for organising this programme. I appreciate the managers of industries for being here because it means they value the workers.”

Also speaking, Shipping Branch President, Ekpeyong Ekpeyong, expressed satisfaction with leadership of the women wing of the branch for their laudable initiative of hosting the women in management positions in the sector for appreciation of their numerous contributions to the development of the industry.