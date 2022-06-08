IGP presents over N30m to families of deceased police officers in Zamfara

Inspector-General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba has presented cheques worth millions of naira to the next of kin of Eight deceased Police Officers who died while in active service in Zamfara state.

The IGP who was represented by the Zamfara state commissioner of police Ayuba Elkana on Wednesday said that the presentation of the cheques was part of the IGP’s ongoing welfare scheme for the families of deceased Police officers.

The Commissioner of Police while presenting the cheques to the next of kin, appreciated the Inspector General of Police for the gesture and described it as timely and will go a long way in alleviating suffering being faced by families of deceased Police officers.

The CP further assured the IGP that, Officers and men of the Command will continue to put in their best to ensure more commitment and hard work in the discharge of their duty for sustained peace, security and safety of Zamfara State and Nigeria as a whole.

He, therefore, charged the beneficiaries to utilize the money judiciously, noting that, in the last ten (10) months alone, the Command had received similar cheques from the Inspector General of Police nine (9) times which were presented to the beneficiaries.

According to him, the gesture will serve as a morale booster for the serving members of the force in order to continue to discharge their primary assignment effectively.





One of the benefiting families, Fatima Murtala Baffa, who spoke on behalf of other beneficiaries thanked the Inspector General of Police for the gesture and promised to use the money judiciously.

The Cheques presentation ceremony was witnessed by members of the Command management team and other heads of the department.

