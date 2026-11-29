… coronation Registrars highlights technology, operational readiness

The listing of Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals FZE on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on Tuesday will provide a major test of Nigeria’s capital market infrastructure, particularly its capacity to support large-scale investor participation, efficient share administration and post-offer services.

With millions of investors participating in the refinery’s landmark public offer, the commencement of trading in its shares will shift attention from capital mobilisation to the efficiency of the institutions responsible for managing shareholder records, allotments and investor services.

The Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Registrars, Seyi Owoturo, said in an interview with the Nigerian Tribune that transactions of such magnitude placed considerable responsibility on market institutions, particularly registrars, whose functions were critical to ensuring that investors’ interests were properly administered.

Coronation Registrars served as the sole registrar for the Dangote Refinery IPO, with responsibilities covering the administration and validation of applications, maintenance of investor records, reconciliation of subscriptions, allotment processing, refunds where applicable and crediting of shares to investors’ securities accounts.

Owoturo explained that an offering of this scale required careful planning, operational discipline and coordination among the issuer, issuing houses, receiving agents, stockbrokers, regulators, the exchange and other transaction participants.

The registrar disclosed that more than 3.6 million subscribers from Nigeria, other African countries and across the world participated in the transaction.

To accommodate the volume of investor interest, the company deployed artificial intelligence trained in 16 languages to handle investor questions and issue resolution, supported by 40 additional human agents dedicated to the IPO.

It also scaled its core application processing capacity to accommodate up to 10 million subscribers.

In addition, the company worked with transaction parties to design and obtain regulatory approval for a three-step digital offer application process, incorporating non-traditional receiving agents, including fintech companies and payment service banks, to expand distribution channels and investor reach.

Owoturo said the transaction had reinforced the importance of combining technology, capable personnel and established processes in supporting major capital market activities.

Coronation Registrars has previously supported significant transactions, including the MTN Nigeria Offer for Sale, the Aradel Holdings listing and Access Holdings’ Rights Issue.

According to Owoturo, the experience gained from these engagements has strengthened the company’s capacity to manage different offer structures, investor records and transaction administration.

Beyond the successful mobilisation of investment, the Tuesday listing presents an opportunity to demonstrate the ability of Nigeria’s capital market institutions to support transactions of international significance.

The market’s assessment of the transaction will increasingly extend to the efficiency of post-offer administration, the quality of investor services and the ability to maintain confidence after trading commences.

For Nigeria’s capital market, the Dangote listing is therefore not merely the admission of a major industrial company to the exchange but also an important demonstration of the infrastructure supporting public ownership and capital formation.