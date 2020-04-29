UNIBEN lecturers invent ventilator that works without electricity

Against the backdrop of the epileptic power situation in the country, a team of University of Benin (UNIBEN) lecturers have invented a ventilator that can work without electricity for at least one hour.

The researchers, known as COVID-19 Initiative and headed by Prof. Kessington Obahiagbon explained during the presentation of the machine to the institution’s vice-chancellor, Prof. Lilian Imuetinyan in Benin Tuesday that in designing the machine, they took into consideration the peculiar circumstances of the country where power cut is the order of Auchi the day.

Obahiagbon from the Faculty of Engineering said that the feat was achieved in collaboration with his colleagues from the Faculty of Medical Sciences, adding that the machine was also designed in a dual-mode for adults and children.

The institution’s spokesperson, Dr Benedicta Ehanire added that the initiative was in response to the vice-chancellor’s challenge to various experts in the higher institution to continue to strive to make relevant marks, in order to place the university among the best and on a world-class pedestal.

Leader of the team, Prof. Kessington Obahiagbon, disclosed that the group, known as COVID-19 Initiative, took into consideration the peculiar circumstances of the country, especially with the pandemic and irregular supply of electricity.

Mrs Imuentiyan hailed the team for the feat, particularly for looking inward, in efforts to seek solutions to the dreaded coronavirus disease.

