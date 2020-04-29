Gani Adams clocks 50 on Thursday, dedicates birthday to those who died of coronavirus

Ahead of his 50th birthday which comes up on Thursday, April 30, the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, said he would devote the rest of his life to charity and service to humanity by touching the lives of the people.

Adams, while giving thanks to God for making him attain “this glorious age”, however, said he was dedicating this year’s edition of his birthday to God and to the memory of those that had lost their lives to the coronavirus pandemic.

He said this on Wednesday in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr. Kehinde Aderemi, declaring that he would be focusing more on charity to the poor and the underprivileged in the society.

According to Adams, with his new goal, Nigerians, especially from the South-West, would begin to feel his impacts, through initiatives that would add values to the lives of the people across the region, saying the idea was to concentrate more on building the future of the people through skill acquisition programmes and human capacity development initiatives.

“I am not getting younger, attaining this glorious age is never by my power or might, it is simply by the special grace of God. God has been so wonderful to me and the rest of my family. Therefore, at 50, I think I need to do a lot more in enriching the lives of the poor people in the country.

“As the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, it is important to look beyond the present situation in the country and see how we can be of help to people that have lost hope.

“It is wonderful putting smiles to the faces of several people through charity. It is quite interesting impacting people’s lives positively and that is exactly what I want to live my life for. I want to impact humanity through empowerment programmes and human capacity development initiatives.

“These are some of the areas I would be focusing on now. Apart from my usual social activism and crusade, I would like to use my social networks and influence to change the narratives, particularly, in the South-West,” he said.