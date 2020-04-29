JUST IN: NMA President holds teleconference with govs over efforts to tackle coronavirus

National President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr. Francis Faduyile, is currently addressing the 36 states governors on the ongoing efforts towards ending the coronavirus pandemic across the country.

Dr. Faduyile and other stakeholders were invited to the teleconference held at the instance of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) chaired by Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State.

The NGF Chairman had in a letter titled: ‘COVID 19 protocol – NGF input on the proposed presidential intervention’, sent to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and chairman, Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, Mr. Boss Mustapha, dated 24th April, 2020, proposed for inter-state lockdown excluding movement of essential supplies, internal free movement but with restrictions on large gatherings and assemblies; overnight curfews; lockdown of flights; and compulsory use of face masks/coverings in the public into the presidential intervention.

The Forum during the 6th teleconference also expressed concern over the rising spread of the virus among health workers and resolved to work with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to ensure that health workers are adequately provided with personal protective equipment (PPE) and are constantly trained on the use of protective gears.

In the bid to strengthen coordinated implementation of necessary public health recommendations across states, the governors resolved to set up COVID-19 Committees at the regional level, headed by their commissioners of health.

