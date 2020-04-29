Bayelsa govt sends husband, children of coronavirus patient to 14-day isolation

By Ebiowei Lawal-Yenagoa
The husband and children of the woman who reportedly tested positive for coronavirus in Bayelsa State have been traced and put on 14 days isolation in order to prevent further spread of the virus.

Tribune Online also learnt that the State COVID-19 Task Force had taken their samples for testing, while they observe self isolation under the supervision of healthcare professionals.

A government house source said that the index case was stable and had shown sign that the result of a second sample that had been sent for testing would come out negative.

