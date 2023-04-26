Appetizers are a major part of many meals especially on formal dates or events. And such outings are usually a full experience because they don’t happen regularly or as part of daily routine. As a result, people often partake in all side attractions like dessert, drinks and appetizer in addition to main meals on such outings.

But as popular as appetizers are, dietitians have stated that no matter how attractive they are, some must be avoided, especially when dining out because they are unhealthy and can affect the health.

Appetizers with much calories, fat and sodium should be avoided. Unfortunately, many places that provide delicious and affordable food usually serve food and appetizers loaded with unhealthy ingredients like wings, potato skins, creamy dips, fried onion rings and fried mozzarella sticks among others.

These are high in saturated fat and sodium consuming foods that are too high in these over time, can lead to things like high cholesterol, high blood pressure, or even heart disease.

Other appetizers like Philly Cheese steak Rolls, Whisky Glaze Sliders, Loaded Potato Skins that is deep-fried potato skins filled with melted cheese, bacon, and sour cream should not be taken regularly due to the excessive calories it contains.

Also, blooming onion; a deep-fried onion that is sliced to resemble a flower and is served with a dipping sauce which contains around 1,620 calories and over 120 grams of fat, Lasagna Fritta which is simply fried lasagna and contains over 1,100 calories and over 75 grams of fat as well as Cheese Fries with high calories, sodium and fat are not healthy choices of appetizers.

Other appetizers that should raise your concern are fried macaroni and cheese, waffle fries, fried calamari, pizza skins which is pizza stuffed with mashed potatoes and then topped with cheese and bacon and has over 2000 calories and high fat content, spinach artichoke dip, wild shrimp, fried pickles and towering onion rings.

These appetizers may be tempting, but they are high in calories, saturated fat, and sodium, making them unhealthy especially as a regular diet.

