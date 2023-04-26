The founder of Lawrence Grace Foundation, Mrs Oluyinka Adewoye, has made a case for the empowerment of widows in the country saying that such gesture would help to make them economically viable and be able to contribute to the growth of the economy, while also taking care of their immediate needs.

Mrs Adewoye, a banker and philanthropist said that Nigerians should rise to the challenge of helping the vulnerable, especially widows to also cope with the vicissitudes of life that the loss of their spouses might have thrown at them.

Adewoye made this passionate appeal over the weekend during her foundation’s special empowerment programme for the widows at Idi-Arere area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital tagged ’Day Out With Idi Arere, Ibadan Women’.

The foundation, during the programme trained over 200 widows in the business of making soap, beverages, snacks etc while there were free medical services with qualified medical doctors and nurses on ground to attend to the people. Free medications were handed out to all the widows as well as other gift items.

Speaking at the event, Adewoye said the rationale behind the philanthropic acts was hinged on the mission of her foundation that is committed to touching lives majorly widows and indigent students, all in a bid to help ease their pains and provide them with comfort.

She said, “we would be helping over 200 widows positively in this locality today. Among the programmes lined up for this event are free medical consultation from our team of medical officers; free medications, health and mental well-being talks as well as empowerment programmes. The widows would be trained on soap/beverage making and among others. Our will also go home with lots of other gifts”.

Adewoye said that though the foundation had been to several communities across Lagos and Ogun States, this was the first outing at Oyo State, pledging that the foundation will be back in Ibadan to support another set of widows and the underprivileged.

While thanking other partners, sponsors and volunteers who she described as the heart of the NGO, Adeyinka appealed to Nigerians home and abroad to always spare a thought for the vulnerable and the needy in society, stressing that it was one surest way of making life better for all.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE