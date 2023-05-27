Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu and three other governors on Saturday, commissioned the state’s new Government House, in Umuahia, as well as two other projects at Aba, as part of the activities leading to the end of his 8-year administration in Abia.

Speaking after commissioning the new Government House on behalf of the former Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Dr. Kayode Fayemi in Umuahia, Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo thanked Ikpeazu for bequeathing the new GH structure which he described as an “edifice”.

According to him, “You have made a name for yourself in the annals of the State”.

Earlier in Aba, Gov. Seyi Makinde had also commissioned the Multi Specialist Hospital Complex, Aba, while his Enugu counterpart Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi commissioned the Enyimba Automated Garment Factory, Aba.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony at Aba, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu recalled that shoe and Garment are among the 5 pillars of development of his administration and expressed fulfilment that the projects have been realised.

According to him, his administration had earlier established the Enyimba Automated Shoe Factory ENASCO, adding that the 560-piece Enyimba Garment factory will enhance the capacity of Aba Tailors and increase the state IGR.

While expressing his joy that Aba Tailors will no longer use their hands to cut materials, Ikpeazu stressed that the factory is capable of producing the number of uniforms required by the Police, Military, Correctional Service, Immigration among other institutions, noting that with the existence of the factory, the federal government and indeed Nigerians have no reason to import materials from outside the country as such will amount to a level of unpatriotism.

Also speaking while commissioning the project, Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi expressed his hope that the factory will take Aba tailors to another level, noting that the future of the garment industry depends on automation, congratulating the Abia state government for achieving the feat.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE