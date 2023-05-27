As the countdown to May 29 continues, Cross River Governor-elect, Senator Bassey Otu, has been cautioned not to surround himself with sychophants so as to enable him to do well.

The governor-elect was also charged to ensure that he increased revenue in the state to enable to him solve problems confronting the State.

The advice was given by the Senator representing Cross River South in the Senate and Chairman Cross River Caucus in the Senate, Senator Gershom Bassey.

According to Senator Bassey, “Going into governance is serious business and I would advise him (Bassey Otu), to surround himself with quality people who will not be sycophants but would give him quality advice and help him in governance and deliver on various sub-mandates.

“He is coming in at a time where Cross River State does not have a lot of money, so I advise and encourage him to ensure that he finds a way to increase revenues in Cross River State and if he can do that, then he would have solved a lot of problems”.

Senator Bassey further expressed confidence that the governor-elect would do well, saying that “Otu had the charisma to lead Cross River well”.

“I think he is going to do well because he has the temperament and capacity to do well and I wish him all the best,” Senator Bassey prayed.

Senator Bassey Edet Otu is the governor-elect for Cross River State, he is due for swearing in on the 29th of May, 2023, as the 3rd democratically elected governor of Cross River.