As part of its community service, Rotary Club Bauchi Central has organised and carried out a one-day Medical outreach in the Tirwun community of Bauchi LGA in Bauchi state targeting not fewer than 1000 people.

President of the Club, Chukwunonso Nwobi said that the targeted 1,000 persons would benefit from the one-day reach as they will be screened and given the required medical attention free of charge.

He emphasized that the exercise was part of the Rotary Club’s humanitarian services adding that the exercise has a team of experts from the Middle East Eye Clinic visit to provide services and glasses and make referrals for eye diseases.

The free medical outreach services included eye screening and treatment, Malaria testing and provision of drugs, diabetes screening and Antenatal services among others.

According to him, “This is part of Rotary Club humanitarian services that we conduct in various communities. We do this exercise when we have the resources; this is the first in 2023.”

Also speaking, Mr Deedar Ali, an official of Middle East Eye Clinic said that 200 people would be screened and provided with eye care services during the exercise.

He, however, advocated for a continuous sensitisation campaign on glaucoma and other Eye diseases to check going blind suddenly.

However, the Chief Iman of Tirwun, Malam Ibrahim appreciated the organizers for conducting activities that would improve public health.

He assured that the community will continue to coexist irrespective of the ethnoreligious differences stressing that “God created us together and we must accept to live together.”

Some of the beneficiaries who are mostly women, expressed their happiness with the medical outreach saying that it has really provided relief to them considering the high cost of medical treatment now.





