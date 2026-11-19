Nigeria’s Olympic Eagles claimed a 4-0 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo, on Tuesday in Ikenne, Ogun State, to overturn a 2-0 first-leg defeat, setting up a final-round meeting with Zambia for a place at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The 4-2 aggregate victory kept Nigeria on course for a return to the men’s Olympic football tournament after missing the past two Games.

The two legs against Zambia are scheduled for March 22 and 30, with the winner advancing to the eight-team tournament in Egypt that will determine Africa’s qualifiers for the Games.

Four days after losing in Lubumbashi, Nigeria dominated the return encounter, and needed just eight minutes to cut the deficit in half at Remo Stars Stadium.

Alex Oweilayefa turned in the rebound after the Congolese goalkeeper spilled Umar Abubakar’s close-range shot.

As the Olympic Eagles continued to press forward, Saleh Sadiq had an effort cleared off the line in the 38th minute and Abubakar missed from close range four minutes later, leaving DR Congo ahead on aggregate at halftime.

That changed soon after the break as Peter Edokpolor erased that lead two minutes after the second half, finishing from close range after Oweilayefa and Aderemi Adeoye worked the ball down the left.

Edokpolor then found space down the same flank in the buildup to substitute Victor Samuel’s 57th-minute goal, which put Nigeria ahead on aggregate for the first time. Abdulmuiz Adeleke converted a stoppage-time penalty to seal the win.

Zambia also came from behind to reach the final round. After losing 1-0 to Burkina Faso in the first leg, Zambia won the return by the same score and advanced 3-2 on penalties.

The teams also met in Egypt during qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics. Nigeria arrived at the 2019 Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations as defending champion but lost their opening group match to Ivory Coast.

A 3-1 comeback win over Zambia revived those chances, only for a scoreless draw against South Africa in the final group game to leave Nigeria third with four points. Ivory Coast beat Zambia 1-0 in the other match to win the group, and South Africa went on to take the third and final Olympic berth.

Nigeria’s bid for Paris ended even earlier. The Olympic Eagles drew 0-0 with Guinea in Abuja in the first leg of their final qualifier for the 2023 Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations, then lost 2-0 in Rabat. Guinea went to the continental finals in Morocco, and Nigeria’s Olympic campaign was over before the tournament began.

Nigeria last played in the Olympics at Rio 2016, beating Honduras 3-2 for bronze, 20 years after becoming the first African team to win men’s football gold at Atlanta.

A win over Zambia across two legs would put the Olympic Eagles back in the continental finals for the first time since that group-stage exit in Egypt.