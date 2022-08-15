Two suspected monkeypox cases reported in Osun

At least two suspected cases of monkeypox have been reported in Osun State.

While one was reported in Iperindo town, the headquarters of Atakumosa East local government, the other was reported in Osogbo, the Osogbo local government area.

Investigations revealed that the first case was discovered five days ago in Iperindo while three nurses and one doctor confirmed to our reporter that the Osogbo case was discovered at the state general hospital on Monday.

It was gathered that a 14-year-old boy with Monkeypox symptoms was brought to the hospital where medical experts from the Disease Surveillance Notification Unit attended to him.

The boy was said to have rashes and sores all over his body before he was sent for testing.

Meanwhile, the patient in Iperindo was said to have fully healed before the result of the laboratory analysis conducted on him came out positive.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

When contacted for comment, Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, confirmed that he was aware of the case reported at the state general hospital but said that the patient has been referred to the medical specialists that would carry out a laboratory diagnosis on him.

According to him, “there are suspected cases of monkeypox which have not been confirmed. We have taken samples for tests in a laboratory. Until the results of the diagnoses are out, we can not confirm nor comment on the matter for now.

“There was one recorded at Atakunmonsa last two weeks and one today (Monday). We have embarked on a sensitisation programme to educate the citizens on monkeypox.”