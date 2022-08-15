Bill for creation of Zazzau State, a lie — Senator Uba Sani 

Senator Uba Sani, representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, has debunked the purported reports trending on social media that Senator Abdu Kwari and himself are sponsoring a bill for the creation of Zazzau state.

A statement issued by him on Monday which he personally signed described the reports as outrageous and patently false information.

Senator Sani who is also the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate for Kaduna said the fake news was the handiwork of mischief makers who wanted to destabilize their state.

“My attention has been drawn to a concocted, subversive, malicious and false information circulating on social media claiming that President Muhammadu Buhari has signed a bill for the creation of Zazzau State, which I allegedly co-sponsored in the Senate with Senator Sulaiman Abdu Kwari.

“My immediate reaction to this outrageous and patently false piece of information is to wonder how mischievous elements can allow their imaginations to run riot, all in a bid to undermine their political opponent.

According to the lawmaker,” How can people go to the extent of planning to destabilize their own state and worsen the insecurity situation because Senator Uba Sani has gained the full support of the people and is the man to beat in the 2023 governorship elections in Kaduna State.

For the avoidance of doubt, “The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is on break. No such bill is before the Senate.

“Requests for the creation of states are normally tabled before the Committee for Constitutional Review. The story is therefore the handiwork of agents of destabilization and must be investigated by security agencies.

“Those behind this subversive act must be brought to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

“I am fully focused on putting finishing touches to fashioning effective strategies to ensure our success in the 2023 governorship elections. We have also been sharing our blueprint for Kaduna State with critical stakeholders in order to get their input.





“We are set for the commencement of campaigns in September 2022. No amount of evil machinations can distract us from our set goals.

“Their plans would continue to fail because our people are enlightened and understand the schemes of anti-development elements,” he declared.