Two KWASU students found dead, naked inside hostel

Kwara State Police Command has commenced investigation into the death of two undergraduates of the Kwara State University, (KWASU), Malete, who were found dead in their hostel.

Tribune Online gathered that the two KWASU students; Tobiloba Daniel and his suspected lover, Arewa Abayomi, were found naked dead in their hostel located outside the university campus, three days after their deaths.

It was also gathered that deceased were both 200Level students of the state university and were writing the ongoing examinations when the incident happened.

According to one of the students who spoke under condition of anonymity, the deaths were mysterious, adding that, “We became concerned when they were not seen during the ongoing examination in the university and also in their class for three days.

“It was when some of their friends got to their hostel outside the school that they found them both dead and naked. But we suspect it’s a case of poison,” he added.

The Director, University Relations, Hajia Saeedat Aliyu, said there is not official communication on the matter.

However, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi (SP), confirmed the incident.





“The information was that the two of them were found dead inside their room and the police were alerted.

“Our officers pull down the door and they were taken to the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH) for autopsy. But investigation into the matter is ongoing”, he said.