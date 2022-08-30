Suspected serial rapist, two vigilante members arrested for criminal conspiracy in Bauchi

Two vigilante members and a suspected child serial rapist have been arrested by the Bauchi State Police Command.

While the two vigilante members were arrested for the offense of criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation and rape at gunpoint, the third suspect was arrested allegedly for serial raping of children.

A press release by the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili contained that Police detectives attached to Ningi Division received a distress call and immediately swung into action leading to the arrest of the two suspects for the above offences.

The two vigilante members arrested are Lawali Sule aged 30 years and Babangida Shehu also aged 30 years all of Dogon-ruwa village in Ningi LGA.

The statement further stated that ”on 25th August, 2022 at about 0200hrs, the two suspects conspired among themselves and stormed the house of one Alhaji Gare.

”They were all armed with Dane-guns, broke into his wife’s room, one Hadiza Alhaji (not real name) and asked her of her husband whereabout, but she told them that he was not at home.

”Thereafter they threatened her with a gun with the view to have forceful canal knowledge of her and she succumbed out of fear.





”A discreet investigation commenced in earnest just as the victim was evacuated to the general hospital, Ningi for medical examination and confirmation of penetration.

”During the investigation, the suspects voluntary confessed to the crime while exhibits recovered from them were the Two Dane-guns.

”Earlier on 24 August, 2022 at about 1100rs, one Mato Yohannah, 27 years of Jimbin Village, Ganjuwa LGA was arrested by the detectives of Ganjuwa Divisional headquarters after he had canal knowledge with one (Sarah Ezra), not real name, 3 years old of Jimbin village, Ganjuwa LGA.

”During the investigation, the suspect confessed to having raped minors for the second time.

”All the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution as directed by the Commissioner of Police, Umar Mamman Sanda.