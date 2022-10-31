FUNAAB VC, Salako bows out as Acting VC resume on Tuesday

Following the expiration of his five-year tenure, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), Ogun State, Professor Kolawole Salako, has bowed out from the office.

On Monday, October 31, 2022, being his last day in office, staffers of the institution located at Abeokuta organised a send-off party in honour of the outgoing VC who was appointed on November 1, 2017.

At the event, Salako expressed the pleasure he is leaving the university to be remembered as someone who would not compromise when it comes to excellence.

“Excellence cannot be compromised. This is the statement I made on November 1, 2017, when I took over, and I am repeating it now, excellence cannot be compromised. This is what I want to be remembered for.

“My prayer is that FUNAAB should be stronger. I pray that I shall be stronger and FUNAAB shall be stronger too,” Salako said.

Speaking, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Professor Christian Ikeobi, stated that the university community would miss Prof Salako “for bringing positive growth and development to FUNAAB,” recalling how Salako projected the university in a positive light by taking it from the 38th to the 9th position in the ranking of universities in Nigeria.

He added that FUNAAB’s College of Veterinary Medicine, under the watch of Salako, “was rated number one in Nigeria,” saying these are what the don would be remembered for.

“We now have an Acting Vice-Chancellor appointed by the Governing Council of the university. He will be taking it on Tuesday. That’s Professor Olusola Babatunde Kehinde. He will be acting pending the time a substantive VC is appointed by the university,” Ikeobi revealed.

Meanwhile, the Balogun of Mawuko, Chief Adeoye Adekunle, has appealed to the Federal Government to return management courses to FUNAAB in order to prevent the satellite campus at Mawuko from becoming an abandoned project, stating that the campus has hastened the development of the community.

