The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Niger has confirmed a road traffic crash involving an articulated trailer loaded with about 78 passengers in Wuya Community along Bida Mokwa road.

The accident, Tribune gathered, happened last Thursday at about 9 pm.

According to the FRSC Sector Commander in Niger, Mr Kumar Tsukwan, the lone accident was caused by a wrongful overtaking, adding that the other vehicle hit the truck and went its way.

The FRSC Boss noted that the weather was hazy and the numbers of the passengers on board the vehicle were two, just as over 70 passengers were involved in the accident.

He however declined to mention the names of the victims when asked by our reporter in Minna on Saturday.

He said, “One died on Friday while another one died on Saturday, making it two and 48 persons were discharged from the vehicle by the team involved in the rescue operation”.

He added that corpses of the two dead persons have been deposited at the Mortuary section of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Bida.

Further checks revealed that the trailer had stopped over at Bida while traveling from somewhere in Katsina and added more passengers to the trailer which was already loaded with several heads of livestock and passengers heading to Ilorin in Kwara.

