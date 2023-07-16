Traditional kingmakers of Akotogbo community of Irele local government area of Ondo State and the officials of the local government area are at loggerheads over the process and procedures that produced a new ruler for the town.

According to the kingmakers, the process and procedures that led to the choice of Prince Micheal Elumaro Akinfolarin from Igodan-moko Ruling House as the Larogbo of Akotogbo, were not transparent enough, saying the local government officials rejected the verdict of oracle and opted for voting to elect the monarch of the town.

The kingmakers said the Ifa oracle had picked Prince Adeteye Akindele from Igodan-moko Ruling House as the Larogbo of Akotogbo to replace Oba Turoti Martins Jola-Ade who died in 2009.

They alleged that the local government officials declared Akinfolarin as Oba-elect having defeated other princes who contested the monarch’s stool in the selection process conducted by kingmakers under the supervision of the local government at the weekend.

However, the Secretary of Irele Local Government secretary, Mr. Oladipupo Temenu, stated that Akinfolarin was declared as the Oba-elect following the outcome of the election at the palace of the Regent of the Kingdom.

He explained that Akinfolarin, having satisfied and scored four votes from five accredited kingmakers, was declared the winner after the process.

Temenu said the kingmakers resolved to voting after the consultation of the oracle which did not disqualify any of the princes and said the kingmakers adopted a voting system as alternative means of selecting the monarch of the community as agreed by the two parties.

He said “It is glaring that the oracle jointly consulted by the three priests disqualifies none of the candidates, nevertheless, it is a must for us to select a candidate and no other means than election.

“Prince Micheal Elumaro Akinfolarin, having possessed certified requirements and scored the highest number of four votes cast from election against zero was declared winner”

The Regent of Akotogbo, who also doubled as chairman of warrant chiefs of the Kingdom, High Chief Iwalewa Emoruwa told journalists that all hands were on deck to underscore the process to affirm who to succeed Late Oba Turoti Martins Jola-Ade which he described as long overdue.

But a kingmaker from Igodan-moko, Chief Ayo Omolafe alleged Irele Council chairman, Olusegun Ajimotokin and four other kingmakers of violating the modality earlier agreed upon by the two main parties for the selection, calling for the nullification of Prince Micheal Elumaro Akinfolarin as new Oba elect.





Omolafe explained that the authentic candidate as selected by oracle divination in line with traditional modality as collectively adopted by all the five certified kingmakers of the Akotogbo community was Prince Akindele.

He, however, pointed an accusing finger at other kingmakers and Irele Local Government chairman for allowing their personal interests to override public interest, adding that the process was full of irregularities and need to be nullified.

His words “The exercise of today was full of irregularities when the modality registered with the State government to be adopted to select new Oba (Ifa) was violated and we can never accept the outcome.

“The priests had earlier consulted Ifa where Prince Adeteye Akindele Sunday from Igodan-moko ruling house was revealed as authentic Oba-elect.

“But it was Irele Local government chairman Barrister Olusegun Ajimotokin and other four Ijamas (Kingmakers) who turned thing upside down after being romanced”.

The Igodan-moko ruling house, however, called on the State governor Rotimi Akeredolu, and the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs not to ratify the name of Prince Micheal Elumaro Akinfolarin as the Oba-elect.

