Two dead, one injured in Ogun auto crash ― FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in Ogun on Saturday, said that two passersby died while another sustained injuries in multiple accidents at Toll-Gate in Sango-Ota, Ogun State.

FRSC State Sector Commander in Ogun, Mr Clement Oladele, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident happened about 12:37 pm.

He said that a Mack tanker with no registration number, coming from Lagos, lost control due to brake failure and rammed into a MACH articulated vehicle.

According to him, the registration number of the articulated vehicle is AAA 448 XJ, while the third vehicle, another articulated vehicle is marked GN-1276.

Oladele said that the victims, who were bystanders, comprised of two male adults who died, while the female adult sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The corpses of the two victims have been deposited at the Ifo General Hospital mortuary, while the injured person is receiving treatment at the General Hospital Ota,” he said.

Oladele said the crash was avoidable if the truck was mechanically sound and roadworthy.

He noted that the accident occurred at a bad spot, which required utmost care while driving around that portion of the road.

Oladele condoled with the families of the victims and enjoined them to contact the FRSC Command in Ota for details of the crash and to reclaim the belongings of the victims recovered from the scene.

(NAN)

