Eid-el-Fitr: Pray for Nigeria against COVID-19, lawmaker urges Muslims

Member, Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Rotimi Abiru, representing Shomolu Constituency two, has called on Muslims to use this period of Eid-el-Fitr celebration to pray for an end to the health crisis facing the country and world at large, occasioned by the COVID 19 pandemic.
Abiru, who is the immediate past chief whip of the house, made the call while felicitating with the Muslim faithful, the people of Shomolu Bariga, his constituency, and Lagos State in general on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr.
The lawmaker, while congratulating Muslim faithful on the celebration which followed the successful observance of the month-long Ramadan fast, urged them to offer special prayers to overcome the Covid-19 Padenmic and also pray for peace, unity and economic recovery in Nigeria.
He also urged the Muslim faithful to use the Sallah period to reach out to the vulnerable in their areas, saying that they should reflect on the lessons of virtues of sacrifice, such as forgiveness, piety, self-denial and genuine love towards one another as preached during Ramadan.
