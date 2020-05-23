Eid-el-Fitr: Enugu gov calls for prayers, abiding faith in God
As Muslims celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, has enjoined them and indeed all Nigerians, to remain resolute in their abiding faith in God, through prayers and sacrifice, as the nation battles to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).
In a statement, Governor Ugwuanyi, who congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and other Muslim faithful on the successful completion of Ramadan, added that the religious exercise will go a long way in the nation’s collective efforts to winning the war against COVID-19 as well as sustain the peace, unity and progress of the country.
While wishing all Muslims a pleasant celebration, the governor urged Nigerians to stay safe, remain steadfast in prayers and continue to love and cherish one another.
“This is an unusual time, not only for us as a people but for the entire humanity and the world. I, therefore, urge that we remain committed to the core values that strengthen the bond that brought us together as a prosperous nation, as we fight back in solidarity and in determined effort to contain this COVID-19 pandemic,” the governor concluded.
