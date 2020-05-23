Eid-el-Fitr: Enugu gov calls for prayers, abiding faith in God

As Muslims celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, has enjoined them and indeed all Nigerians, to remain resolute in their abiding faith in God, through prayers and sacrifice, as the nation battles to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

In a statement, Governor Ugwuanyi, who congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and other Muslim faithful on the successful completion of Ramadan, added that the religious exercise will go a long way in the nation’s collective efforts to winning the war against COVID-19 as well as sustain the peace, unity and progress of the country.

While wishing all Muslims a pleasant celebration, the governor urged Nigerians to stay safe, remain steadfast in prayers and continue to love and cherish one another.

“This is an unusual time, not only for us as a people but for the entire humanity and the world. I, therefore, urge that we remain committed to the core values that strengthen the bond that brought us together as a prosperous nation, as we fight back in solidarity and in determined effort to contain this COVID-19 pandemic,” the governor concluded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Moon Not Sighted, Sultan Says Ramadan Ends On Saturday

Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has confirmed that this year’s Ramadan will come to and end on Saturday, 23rd of May, as moon for the new month was not sighted. This is according to a press statement signed by Professor Sambo Wali Junaidu, Chairman Advisory Committee on Religious… Read full story

Lagos Finalises Register- To- Open Guidelines, Set To Restart Economy ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State government has set the process of re-opening its economy in motion, with the rollout of Register-to-Open guidelines, saying the 4-page guidelines were the major part of the measures initiated to achieve phased re-opening of the state economy… Read full story

Buhari’s Executive Order Gives Financial Autonomy To State Legislature, Judiciary

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed an Executive Order granting financial autonomy to both legislative and judicial arms of states. It was tagged Executive Order No 10 of 2020 according to a statement by Dr Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations Office of the… Read full story

Reps Threaten To Prosecute MDAs Over Breach Of 2020 Budget

Following the submission of the revised 2020 budget proposal by President Muhammadu Buhari, the House of Reps on Friday warned that Federal Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) to desist from tampering with the 2020 budget. The Chairman of the Appropriation Committee, Hon. Muktar Aliyu Betara… Read full story