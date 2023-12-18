A tragic road accident along the Idiroko-Ota road has resulted in the confirmed deaths of two individuals, while eight others sustained injuries.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) reported that the crash occurred at approximately 8 p.m. on Sunday and involved a total of 10 individuals, comprising five male adults, four female adults, and one female child.

In an official statement released on Monday, the FRSC disclosed that the collision claimed the lives of two male adults, while eight individuals sustained injuries, consisting of four female adults, three male adults, and one female child.

According to Florence Oko, the FRSC spokesperson in Ogun State, the accident involved a man-diesel truck bearing the number plate LSR10YD and a Toyota Carina without a visible number plate.

“The suspected cause of the crash was wrongful overtaking that led to a head-on collision.

“The injured victims were taken to General Hospital, Idiroko, for treatment, and the corpses were taken away by the family.

“The Sector Commander, FRSC Ogun Sector Command, CC Anthony Uga, advised motorists to always have a clear vision of 150 to 200 metres at night and a controlled speed before overtaking,” Okpe said.

