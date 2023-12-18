At least eight people were killed and 84 injured after a blast at an oil terminal in Guinea’s capital, Conakry, early on Monday, a senior police officer said, adding that the blaze was being contained.

The explosion at the West African nation’s main oil terminal rocked the Kaloum administrative district in downtown Conakry, blowing out the windows of several nearby homes and forcing hundreds to flee, according to a Reuters witness.

A huge fire and billowing black smoke were seen from miles away as firefighters rushed to the area, while several tanker trucks left the depot, escorted by soldiers and police.

Guinea is not an oil producer and has no oil refining capacity. It imports refined products, which are mostly stored in the Kaloum terminal and distributed via trucks across the country.

The extent of the damage to the terminal is unclear for now.

The country has a small oil depot at the port in Kamsar, north of Conakry, which is mostly used by mining firms.

Later on Monday, a thick column of smoke and some flames were still visible after firefighters brought the fire under control.

The origin of the fire was unknown, the government said in a statement, adding that an investigation will be launched to establish the cause and determine who might be responsible.

“The government expresses its deep concern about this event, the scale and consequences of which could have a direct impact on the population,” the statement said.

It urged people to stay at home and said the schools would be closed on Monday.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How I helped Peter Obi overcome impeachment plot as Anambra governor — Sowore

Self-styled human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore has revealed an age-long secret about Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate in…

Yuletides: Low-key Christmas looms as poultry birds price rise than last years’

In less than 10 days to Christmas, the price of poultry birds in Ibadan is projected to be higher than last year mostly because of…

Comedian Mark Angel apologises over Emanuella’s viral dance video

Nigerian comedian Mark Angel has issued an apology following the circulation of a viral video featuring his…

I learnt about the use of human head for money rituals on Facebook —Man who beheaded OAU student in Abeokuta

A 35-year-old suspect, Akeem, who was arrested by detectives in Ogun State Police Command after…

Top 13 facts about Buhari at 81

As he marks his 81st birthday on Sunday December 17th, roughly six months after the completion of his two terms as…

CAF crowns Nigeria’s Osimhen African Player of the Year

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has been crowned the African Player of the Year 2023 by the Confederation of…